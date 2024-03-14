Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.