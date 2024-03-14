Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 12,758 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.