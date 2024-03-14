Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,321 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $345.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.