Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,117 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.