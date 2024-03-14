Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 19,074 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Bausch Health Companies worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,540,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BHC opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

