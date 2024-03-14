Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,548 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

