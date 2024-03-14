Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,548 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

