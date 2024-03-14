Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 7,251 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Vermilion Energy worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0888 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

