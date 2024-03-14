Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,668 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

