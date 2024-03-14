Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 348,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 355,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

