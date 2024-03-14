Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

