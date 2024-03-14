Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

