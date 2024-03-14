Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,989 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 98.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of MLI opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

