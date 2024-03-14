Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,018,120 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,018,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.