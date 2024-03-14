Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 41,987 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,987 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

