Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 470 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of BRP worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

