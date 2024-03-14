Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 59,200 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

