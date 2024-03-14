Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 67,252 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,252 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of SM Energy worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

