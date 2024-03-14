Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 69,245 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,245 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of ATI worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ATI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 67.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 391,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 34.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 404,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ATI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. ATI’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

