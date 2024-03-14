Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,027 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $688.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

