Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,529,000 after buying an additional 404,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $274.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

