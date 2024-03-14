Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Public Storage stock opened at $288.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.06. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

