Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 18.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

PRPL stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.98. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,812 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 672.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

