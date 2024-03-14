Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares.

Purplebricks Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £951,111.00, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.31.

About Purplebricks Group

(Get Free Report)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.