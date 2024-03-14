Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,808,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.