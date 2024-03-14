Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $965.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $949.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

