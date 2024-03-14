Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $965.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $949.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.