Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.82

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $10.16. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 27,992 shares.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.