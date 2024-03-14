Research Analysts Offer Predictions for REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGNX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock worth $2,485,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

