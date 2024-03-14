Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray expects that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$308.31.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$313.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$297.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$267.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.73 and a one year high of C$324.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

