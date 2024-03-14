Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2,245 shares changing hands.

Resverlogix Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

