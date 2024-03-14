Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.86

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.86 and traded as low as C$32.53. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$32.72, with a volume of 1,985 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The company has a market cap of C$358.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

