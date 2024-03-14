Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Rightscorp shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 212,978 shares traded.
Rightscorp Stock Up 8.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About Rightscorp
Rightscorp, Inc operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide.
