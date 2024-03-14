Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $549.52 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.22 and its 200-day moving average is $522.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

