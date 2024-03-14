Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.44

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.44 and traded as low as $62.05. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 28,916 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.51.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
