Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.44

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.44 and traded as low as $62.05. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 28,916 shares.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 453.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 145,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 118,855 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

