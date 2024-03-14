Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 9,801 shares trading hands.
Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 7.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.