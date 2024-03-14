Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 9,801 shares trading hands.

Sabre Gold Mines Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

