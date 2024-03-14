Sarah Boyce Sells 28,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,207.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.