Sarah Boyce Sells 28,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,207.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 8th, Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

