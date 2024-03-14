Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.14% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $129,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

