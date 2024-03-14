Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $264.58

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.58 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.46). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.37), with a volume of 126,594 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

