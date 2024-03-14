Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $476.16

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.16 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.32). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.31), with a volume of 1,214,560 shares traded.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 481.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £761.26 million, a PE ratio of -2,897.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rupert Hogg acquired 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £13,919.36 ($17,833.90). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.