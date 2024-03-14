Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.22. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
Sherritt International Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Sherritt International Company Profile
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
