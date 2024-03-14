Shoal Games (CVE:SGW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shoal Games Ltd (CVE:SGW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Shoal Games shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 500 shares.
Shoal Games Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50.
About Shoal Games
Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shoal Games
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.