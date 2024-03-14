Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expands By 35.4%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 14th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

