Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Grows By 59.6%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Rebel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in American Rebel by 149.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 106,501 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Rebel Price Performance

AREB stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

