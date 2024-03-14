Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expands By 42.9%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 14th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 807,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

