Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Increases By 117.6%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artelo Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTL. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

See Also

