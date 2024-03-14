Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Grows By 128.6%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 0.8 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

APWC opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Stories

