Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Drops By 29.2%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Avivagen Stock Performance

VIVXF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217,532.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05. Avivagen has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

