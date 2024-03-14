Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Drops By 29.2%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Avivagen Stock Performance
VIVXF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217,532.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05. Avivagen has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Avivagen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avivagen
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.