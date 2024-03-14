Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Decreases By 83.3%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
BCKIF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.