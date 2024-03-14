Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Grows By 2,500.0%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BROGW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

